Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,614 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,183,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.