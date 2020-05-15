Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.51. 8,360,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.