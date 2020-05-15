Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 803.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 398,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

