Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 214.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,352. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

