Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,574. The firm has a market cap of $518.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.76 and a 200-day moving average of $202.51. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

