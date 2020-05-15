Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 28,350 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 2,421,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,545. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

