Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $876,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. 39,055,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

