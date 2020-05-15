Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 747 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.96. 12,182,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.88 and a 200 day moving average of $275.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

