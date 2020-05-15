Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 2,700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

