Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $104.85 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

