Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Short Interest Update

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 10,830,000 shares. Approximately 27.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $970.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 52.73%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.