Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 7,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at $61,998,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $22.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.17. 11,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $431.90 and its 200 day moving average is $437.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $324.31 and a 1 year high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

