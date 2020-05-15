Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Barclays

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Chemring Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of CHG stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 199.60 ($2.63). 442,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,499. The stock has a market cap of $562.00 million and a PE ratio of 25.89. Chemring Group has a one year low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.41.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

