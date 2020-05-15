Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $89.16. 10,107,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.