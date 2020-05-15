Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 4,560 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 33,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,020,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,035,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

