Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 87,360 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of GrafTech International worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 247.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In other news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EAF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. GrafTech International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 99.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

