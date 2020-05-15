Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 9,585 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. 19,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,544. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

