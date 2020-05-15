Chicago Equity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 167.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brunswick worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Brunswick by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 7,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,247. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. TheStreet cut Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

