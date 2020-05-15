Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 73,512 Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avnet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,502,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,715,000 after purchasing an additional 903,643 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,036,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,582,000 after purchasing an additional 980,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,732,000 after buying an additional 1,364,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cross Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

AVT remained flat at $$26.14 during trading on Friday. 2,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,809. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

