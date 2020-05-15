Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,250 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after buying an additional 438,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,749. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

