Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,164 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 128,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.97. 9,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,759. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.01. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.86 million. Analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

