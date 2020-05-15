Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,840 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,856.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,886,000 after purchasing an additional 996,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,223,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,742,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.35. 12,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,339. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

