Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,685 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $32,638,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $27,568,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 923,931 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

BJ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,170. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $31.19.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

