Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $147,082.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,282 shares of company stock worth $4,161,149. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,646. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $202.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.56, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.