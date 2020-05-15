Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Echostar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,336,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Echostar by 14,713.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Echostar by 471.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Echostar by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 239,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Echostar by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 222,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SATS. ValuEngine raised shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Echostar from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. 1,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.70 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

