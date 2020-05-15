Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Regal Beloit at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.73. 16,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,727. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. Regal Beloit Corp has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

