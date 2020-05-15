Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 19,090 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

KIM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. 1,121,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.19.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.