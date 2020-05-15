Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

