Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $1.79 Million Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $689,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.41. 5,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,988. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

