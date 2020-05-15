Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $313.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,710. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.55. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

