Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 244,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Horizon National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In other First Horizon National news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. 188,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,505,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.