Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. 34,279,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

