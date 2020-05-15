Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 million.

NASDAQ:CSSE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 61,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

CSSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.