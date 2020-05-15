Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 115,741 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,741 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $42,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.