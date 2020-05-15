Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 7,866 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 5.6% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $147,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after buying an additional 1,138,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after buying an additional 1,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after buying an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $238.17. 3,911,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day moving average is $219.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.85.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

