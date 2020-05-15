Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,743 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,465,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.