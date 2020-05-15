CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Declares $0.56 Annual Dividend

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.557 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of CHCJY opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Get CHINA CITIC BK/ADR alerts:

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR Company Profile

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA CITIC BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA CITIC BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.