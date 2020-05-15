China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (CEA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE: CEA) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2020 – China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

4/30/2020 – China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

4/2/2020 – China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 22,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.64. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 186.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 34,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

