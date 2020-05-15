China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Feihe in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Feihe alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFEIY remained flat at $$22.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. China Feihe has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United States, and Canada. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.