China Southern Airlines (ZNH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH):

5/10/2020 – China Southern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

5/3/2020 – China Southern Airlines had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

4/27/2020 – China Southern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – China Southern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – China Southern Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/18/2020 – China Southern Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ZNH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,287. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Co Ltd will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 177.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 6,440.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 2,990.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

