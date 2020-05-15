Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$317.99 million for the quarter.

About Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

