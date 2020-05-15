Christian L. Oberbeck Buys 8,000 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Stock

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) CEO Christian L. Oberbeck bought 8,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 740,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,292,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,027. Saratoga Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $138.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.84. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

