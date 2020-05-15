Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Achieves $155,127.30

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 62.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. Chronologic has a total market cap of $155,127.30 and $752.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.02008341 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00087677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Chronologic Token Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,233,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,627 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

