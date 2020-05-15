Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2020 – Chunghwa Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

5/11/2020 – Chunghwa Telecom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2020 – Chunghwa Telecom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2020 – Chunghwa Telecom was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CHT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,884,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,460 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 105,530 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 908,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,267,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

