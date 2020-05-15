CIBC Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $212.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF remained flat at $$141.66 during midday trading on Friday. 121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.63.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

