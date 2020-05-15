CIBC Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Target Price to $16.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from $17.75 to $16.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LWSCF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LWSCF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.31. 3,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.43.



