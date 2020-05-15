Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CDTX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 290,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,169. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 163.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.