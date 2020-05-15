Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $85,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,645. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.