Cigna (CI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/4/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $229.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Cigna was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $288.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $266.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $280.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2020 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $251.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cigna had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CI opened at $184.46 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $778,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Cigna by 457.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,547,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $451,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cigna by 18.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,236,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

