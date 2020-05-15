Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,445 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Cintas worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after buying an additional 108,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,027,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.36.

CTAS stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

